Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,341 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Tyson Foods worth $26,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

