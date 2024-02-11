Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $24.80 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

JCI stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

