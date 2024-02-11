Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

