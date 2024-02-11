Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of W. P. Carey worth $32,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.36.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

