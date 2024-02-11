Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nexteq (LON:NXQ)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on the stock.
Nexteq Stock Performance
LON:NXQ opened at GBX 139 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £92.45 million, a P/E ratio of 926.67 and a beta of 1.18. Nexteq has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.20.
Nexteq Company Profile
