Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nexteq (LON:NXQ)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on the stock.

Nexteq Stock Performance

LON:NXQ opened at GBX 139 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £92.45 million, a P/E ratio of 926.67 and a beta of 1.18. Nexteq has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.20.

Get Nexteq alerts:

Nexteq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.