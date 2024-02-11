Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.
Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes
In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MTH stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.78.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 5.42%.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
