Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $866,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.33.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

