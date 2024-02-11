Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 102,233 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,233 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Enviva Price Performance

NYSE:EVA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

