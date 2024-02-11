Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden National

Camden National Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.78. Camden National has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Camden National by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.