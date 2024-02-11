Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

