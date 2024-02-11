BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99 and traded as high as C$3.07. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 111,468 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
