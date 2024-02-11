Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,869.53

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,869.53 ($23.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,895 ($23.76). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,750 ($21.94), with a volume of 4,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,847.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,867.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,548.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

