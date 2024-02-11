Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

BAM stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 113.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

