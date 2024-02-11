Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

