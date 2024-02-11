Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $4.76

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.34.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

TRVG stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. trivago has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in trivago by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in trivago by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

