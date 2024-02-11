Brokerages Set Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) PT at $25.25

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

