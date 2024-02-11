Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143,837 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.