Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after acquiring an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after acquiring an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

