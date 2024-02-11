Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 348 Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $151.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12 month low of $132.69 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.39.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

