Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 135.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.4384 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

