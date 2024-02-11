Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93.

Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,813. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.