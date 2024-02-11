Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.32 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

