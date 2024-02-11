BNP Paribas Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
