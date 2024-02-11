BMO Capital Markets Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $450.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $444.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Shares of IT stock opened at $463.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.41. Gartner has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,725,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,725,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,821 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

