BMO Capital Markets Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $110.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.23.

Shares of ENPH opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

