Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Block were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Block by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Block by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,380.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at $27,556,726.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 23,433 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,380.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at $27,556,726.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -142.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $83.08.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.