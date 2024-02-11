Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,851 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

