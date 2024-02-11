Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.78% of TreeHouse Foods worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 526,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 144.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 68,085 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

