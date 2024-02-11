Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $172.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

