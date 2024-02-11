Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,901,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $593,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,901,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,678,531. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.