Blair William & Co. IL Has $20.01 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of J. M. Smucker worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2,131.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

