Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,323 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 130.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

View Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.