Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,977 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.61% of YETI worth $25,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

YETI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE YETI opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.