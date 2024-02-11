BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.04 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.13 million, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

