Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.95 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $942.29 billion and $19.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $48,014.93 on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.36 or 0.00575567 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00166037 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018116 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,624,937 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
