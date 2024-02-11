Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 1.8 %

BGI opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

