BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,037.44% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

