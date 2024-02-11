Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Lucid Group by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

LCID stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,048,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893,828. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

