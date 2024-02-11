Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,386 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,583,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,334,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 124,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 207,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,479,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,265,834. The company has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.