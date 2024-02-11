Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 6,194.5% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after buying an additional 1,077,959 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. 11,356,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,663,405. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

