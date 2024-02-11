Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $953.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,521. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $900.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $841.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

