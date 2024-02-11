Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.79.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.