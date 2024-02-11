Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BDRX stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $218.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

