Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BDRX stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $218.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
