Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $84.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

TECH stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

