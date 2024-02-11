BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.090-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.09-$2.31 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.95.
In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in BILL in the second quarter valued at $54,365,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BILL by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $46,441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $28,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
