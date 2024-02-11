Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BERY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

