Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) will release its earnings data on Monday, February 12th.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 1.1 %

BNTC opened at $2.85 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

