Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, February 12th.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 1.1 %
BNTC opened at $2.85 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
