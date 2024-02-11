BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1 billion-$18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.6 billion. BCE also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.742 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 171.01%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $117,492,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at $23,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in BCE by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,352,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 340,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

