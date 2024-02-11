Barclays Boosts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $36.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENR. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Energizer Stock Down 1.2 %

ENR stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Energizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

