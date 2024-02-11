Barclays Begins Coverage on PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PNM. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $49.47.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PNM Resources by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,248,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

